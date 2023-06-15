Season 18 winner of The Voice is apart of the Friday After 5 entertainment featured this week

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEVV) - Friday After 5 is making it's return to downtown Owensboro this week, with Season 18 winner of The Voice as the entertainment headliner.
Executive Director Francine Marseille joined 44News This Morning along with main stage performer Todd Tilghman to discuss this weeks event.
The night will also welcome the Inspirational Country Music Association's national talent competition to Owensboro, where 20 talented artists will take the stage to perform live.
Great weather is expected for week five with festivities beginning early Friday evening.