Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Second day of Evansville murder trial complete

  • 0
Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

The murder trial of Brandon Artis continued Tuesday at the Vanderburgh Co. Courthouse.

Brandon Artis is facing charges of murder, robbery, and intimidation, after authorities say he shot and killed Trey McGillicuddy in August of 2022.

The second day of the trial saw several crime scene photos admitted into evidence, as well as data from cell phones belonging to the suspect.

There was also testimonies from detectives who were on the scene the night of McGillicuddy's death, as well as testimonies from DNA forensic analysists and officials with Cyber Crimes.

Brandon Artis is expected to testify on his behalf at some point during the trial. The jury trial will resume on Wednesday morning.

Stay with us on air, and online, as we will continue to provide updates throughout the trial.

