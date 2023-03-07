Second day of Evansville murder trial complete

The murder trial of Brandon Artis continued Tuesday at the Vanderburgh Co. Courthouse.
Brandon Artis is facing charges of murder, robbery, and intimidation, after authorities say he shot and killed Trey McGillicuddy in August of 2022.
The second day of the trial saw several crime scene photos admitted into evidence, as well as data from cell phones belonging to the suspect.
There was also testimonies from detectives who were on the scene the night of McGillicuddy's death, as well as testimonies from DNA forensic analysists and officials with Cyber Crimes.
Brandon Artis is expected to testify on his behalf at some point during the trial. The jury trial will resume on Wednesday morning.
