Second Dubois Co. Turkey Farm Dealing with Possible Bird Flu Outbreak

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Second Dubois Co. Turkey Farm Dealing with Possible Bird Flu Outbreak

turkey farm

A second Dubois County, Indiana turkey farm is under quarantine for the bird flu.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH), laboratory testing of a commercial flock of young turkeys in Dubois County identified the H5 avian influenza virus.

This comes less than a week after the bird flu was found on another turkey farm in the county and days after Kentucky reported testing was being done at a facility in Webster County.

The Indiana State BOAH says test results are pending that will tell whether or not this virus is the same one detected in the first turkey farm.

Officials say the second Dubois County farm was tested after the owner noticed water consumption by the birds dropped dramatically, which is a clinical sign of avian influenza.

The two farms in Dubois County have lost a combined 55,000 turkeys to protocols used to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

As of February 9th, no human cases of the virus had been reported. State Health leaders tell 44News, the bird flu does not pose a food safety risk.