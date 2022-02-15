Second Dubois Co. Turkey Farm Dealing with Possible Bird Flu Outbreak

A second Dubois County, Indiana turkey farm is under quarantine for the bird flu.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH), laboratory testing of a commercial flock of young turkeys in Dubois County identified the H5 avian influenza virus.

This comes less than a week after the bird flu was found on another turkey farm in the county and days after Kentucky reported testing was being done at a facility in Webster County.

The Indiana State BOAH says test results are pending that will tell whether or not this virus is the same one detected in the first turkey farm.

Officials say the second Dubois County farm was tested after the owner noticed water consumption by the birds dropped dramatically, which is a clinical sign of avian influenza.

The two farms in Dubois County have lost a combined 55,000 turkeys to protocols used to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

As of February 9th, no human cases of the virus had been reported. State Health leaders tell 44News, the bird flu does not pose a food safety risk.