Second Evansville water disinfectant switch of the year happening Monday

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that on Monday, crews will be switching the disinfectant used in the water treatment process.
Starting Aug. 15 and continuing until Oct. 3, EWSU will switch to free chlorine from the regularly used disinfectant, chloramine.
EWSU says that this is a standard preventative maintenance practice used by water utility companies to keep water mains clean and free of potentially-harmful bacteria throughout the year.
Monday's switch comes as the second of 2022, with the first occurring from May 16 through July 5.
EWSU says that during the switch, customers may notice a slight change in the odor of tap water.
More information on the process can be found on ewsu.com.