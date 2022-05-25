Second event offering 1-on-1 utility assistance happening in Evansville Wednesday

An "Access to Service" fair is happening in Evansville, Indiana Wednesday.
The fair was put together by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and offers a chance for Evansville residents to have one-on-one discussions about their utility accounts with representatives from Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and CenterPoint Energy.
Members of local assistance agencies including Center Township Trustee's Office, Knight Township Trustee's Office, Pigeon Township Trustee's Office, Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE), Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul, will also be present at the fair.
It's all happening at the CK Newsome Center from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The first Access to Service fair took place at the center on May 18.
The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.