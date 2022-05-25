 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Second event offering 1-on-1 utility assistance happening in Evansville Wednesday

Access to Service Fair Evansville May 18 2022

Photo: Evansville residents attend the first 'Access to Service' fair on May 18 to have one-on-one talks with representatives from CenterPoint Energy and EWSU

An "Access to Service" fair is happening in Evansville, Indiana Wednesday.

The fair was put together by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and offers a chance for Evansville residents to have one-on-one discussions about their utility accounts with representatives from Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and CenterPoint Energy.

Members of local assistance agencies including Center Township Trustee's Office, Knight Township Trustee's Office, Pigeon Township Trustee's Office, Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE), Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul, will also be present at the fair.

It's all happening at the CK Newsome Center from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The first Access to Service fair took place at the center on May 18.

The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.

