Second horse euthanized at Ellis Park during live racing season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A second horse was euthanized at Ellis Park during the live racing season.
According to a steward's report from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, "Holy Moly Abraham" suffered an injury during the 8th race on July 30th.
The injury appeared to have taken place near the three furlong pole and unseated his rider. Horse continued to run another 1/16 of a mile before being caught. After evaluation, it was determined that the horse had suffered a "catastrophic" injury to his right foreleg and was euthanized.
This was the second horse to suffer the same fate at the track this summer. On June 24th, "I'm a Modest Man" finished a race and pulled up with an injury, also to the right foreleg, and was euthanized.
In response to the two injuries, Evansville Animal Advocacy, along with Horseracing Wrongs, have called for a protest at the track on August 12th from 1:45PM to 2:45PM.
44News has reached out to Churchill Downs, owners of Ellis Park, for comment.