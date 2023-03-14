Second man charged in Owensboro shooting investigation

The Owensboro Police Department says they have made a second arrest in a shooting investigation from last month.
While continuing the investigation from February 25th, detectives named 24-year-old Eric Burroughs as an additional suspect.
According to a press release, officers responded to the 510 block of Crittenden Street to arrest Burroughs, Tuesday. OPD says Burroughs barricaded himself in the apartment, but peacefully surrendered 2 hours later.
As previously reported, officers responded to the 2500 Block of West 5th Street for a single vehicle collision where a victim had been shot.
Hours later, officers received an additional call to the 2400 block of West 3rd Street in reference to another person that had been shot.
Officers determined that both victims occupied the same vehicle when they were shot in the area of West 5th Street and Foust Avenue and subsequently wrecked a short distance away.
Both victims were transported by AMR to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
On March 7th, detectives arrested 23-year-old Timothy Hinton for Assault, 1st Degree.
Burroughs and Hinton are currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.