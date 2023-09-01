Second oldest Labor Day celebration in the nation kicks off

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — County and state fairs have now come and gone, but as summer nears its end, one Tri-State community is continuing a tradition with an event that's been going on for nearly as long as any other Labor Day celebration.
The Labor Day Association's celebration is the second oldest Labor Day celebration in the nation and has kicked off the 137th year since its beginning.
Booneville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says, "It gives me goose bumps when you start talking about the 137-year celebration."
Much of the four-day celebration is made possible by the contributions of multiple businesses and organizations.
This allows for the association to provide free carnival rides, events, and parking to the community, while also bringing in revenue.
"It does put money into the community, and you know that's one thing that we're happy about... you know. People are happy to see us," says Mayor Wyatt.
The yearly event encourages everyone to support local businesses.
Joseph Whitbeck, the owner of Poppin' Johns Homemade Ice Cream, says, "I've had people come out of the Toyota event center and say I heard the machine, and I knew it was you guys."
Whitbeck makes homemade ice cream with an old tool used in oil fields that was converted into an ice cream maker, attracting many customers to the unique concept.
For the Whitbecks, this family run business has been the core of doing what they love; not just making ice cream but putting a smile on people's faces.
Debbie Whitbeck says, "The look on that child's face when you hand them that ice cream, he makes it; it's got whip cream and everything on it, is worth it."
The Labor Day celebration has allowed local businesses like Poppin' Johns to share their passion with all of the Tri-State.
"Our people here in Princeton and surrounding areas, they just make us feel loved and at home," says Debbie.
The Labor Day Associations goal is to continuously honor all of the members in the Tri-State that put in the work every day to make every community better.
"The labors here in our country, we think we want to honor those people regardless of if they're a union member or a nonunion member. They're still Americans."
The festivities will be happening from September 1st through the 3rd.
The Labor Day parade will happen Monday, September 4th in downtown Princeton at 9 A.M.