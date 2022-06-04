Second probable case of monkeypox found in Illinois

A second probable case of monkeypox has been found in Chicago, Illinois.
The Department of Public Health said Friday that the second case was a close contact of the first presumptive positive case identified on Thursday.
Officials said the first probable case was found in a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe.
The man has not required hospitalization and is “isolating at home in good condition,” the Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health said.
As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states.