Second teen arrested in connection to Owensboro Homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says an additional arrest has been made in a teen's homicide investigation.
A 17-year-old juvenile male from Owensboro has been charged in connection with the murder of Gay Mee Paw.
He has been taken into custody and transported to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center and charged with the following offenses :
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense
- Unlawfully Providing / Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun
As we reported, 16-year-old Gaymee Paw died in the shooting last week near Ben Hawes Park.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that the cause of Paw's death was ruled a homicide after the coroner determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.