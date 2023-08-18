 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Security at high school football games is being stepped up

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputy Michael Brown locks up North High School's football stadium
Josh Myers

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — With the high school football season underway, 44News spoke with law enforcement on how they plan to increase security at these games.

Preventing violence in and around schools remains at the top of the list of priorities for administrators and law enforcement. Keeping kids safe at large gatherings like football games is taken very seriously.

A shooting after an Owensboro high school’s football game in 2021 and an altercation leading to an arrest just before a North Posey High School game in 2022 has security at games tighter than ever. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies provide security for North High School’s football games.

Deputy Michael Brown, a school resource deputy at North High School, told 44News ”this year, we do have more deputies assigned to work the games than we’ve had in any previous year.”

We asked North High School students what they thought of the change. Logan Mattingly, a senior, said ”I think [security] has been pretty good, but it’s even better that they’re adding more this year.”

Elsie McCutchan , also a senior, told 44News ”at North [High School], I feel safe.”

Deputies monitor the inside and outside of the stadium as well as the parking lot, especially before and after games. Much of what they’re keeping an out for is worrying behavior.

”You can tell when somebody is getting angry or if they’re just getting agitated," Brown said. "We will make our presence known around where that person is. We’ve had to tell people at times “unfortunately, you’re going to have to calm down, or you’re going to be asked to leave.””

As well, the deputies providing security during North High School's games are school resource deputies.

”I know all of them, so I trust them," McCutchan said.

