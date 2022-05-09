Security camera at Evansville business shows escaped Alabama inmate Casey White

UPDATE: Casey White, Vicky White captured in Evansville after pursuit and crash: Sheriff's Office
Security camera footage at a business in Evansville, Indiana, shows a man who investigators believe may be Casey White, one of two people involved in a national manhunt out of Alabama.
The security camera footage seen here was shared with us/captured at Weinbach Car Wash, which is just off of S. Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.
We broke the news earlier that officials with the US Marshals Service were investigating in Evansville after a stolen vehicle was found that may have been connected to Casey White and former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White.
The investigation began after a vehicle that was stolen in Tennessee was discovered in Evansville. Investigators believe that vehicle may be connected to the investigation surrounding Vicky and Casey.
Our crews were at the local carwash as the US Marshals arrived. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, the amount of information we've been able to share has been limited.
Vicky and Casey were seen together on camera leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday, April 29, when Vicky told coworkers she was transporting Casey to the courthouse alone. After several hours passed by, they were both reported missing.
