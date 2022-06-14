Security camera shows Owensboro homicide suspects considered armed and dangerous

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.
breaking

Security camera shows Owensboro homicide suspects considered armed and dangerous

  • Updated
  • 0
6-14-22 Owensboro Police Department surveillance photo (1)

The Owensboro Police Department says detectives obtained security camera images that show the suspects and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation

Several new developments have been released in an ongoing homicide investigation out of Owensboro, Kentucky.

As we previously reported, the homicide investigation started after a shooting and a car crash that happened on Monday night.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to an area of West 7th Street near the Greentree Apartments complex around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night after a driver crashed into a building.

Detectives believe the driver was shot a few blocks away before crashing his car and later dying from his injuries.

The Daviess County Coroner's Office has now identified the person who died as John T. Leak, Jr. of Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department also released footage of the incident captured on a nearby surveillance camera. They say the footage show the suspects and the suspect's vehicle in the homicide investigation.

6-14-22 Owensboro Police Department surveillance photo (2)

OPD says the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you