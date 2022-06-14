Security camera shows Owensboro homicide suspects considered armed and dangerous

Several new developments have been released in an ongoing homicide investigation out of Owensboro, Kentucky.
As we previously reported, the homicide investigation started after a shooting and a car crash that happened on Monday night.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to an area of West 7th Street near the Greentree Apartments complex around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night after a driver crashed into a building.
Detectives believe the driver was shot a few blocks away before crashing his car and later dying from his injuries.
The Daviess County Coroner's Office has now identified the person who died as John T. Leak, Jr. of Owensboro.
The Owensboro Police Department also released footage of the incident captured on a nearby surveillance camera. They say the footage show the suspects and the suspect's vehicle in the homicide investigation.
OPD says the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.