Semi damages power poles in Evansville crash

Two power poles were damage by a semi-truck in a crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday.
It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Reis Avenue and New York Avenue.
Power lines were brought down as a result of the crash, and were laying on top of the truck.
CenterPoint Energy crews and emergency personnel have the intersection blocked off while they work to clear the scene.
Several businesses reportedly lost power as a result of the incident.
No one was injured in the crash.