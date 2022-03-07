Semi Truck Crashes Into KSP Trooper Conducting Traffic Stop

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Semi Truck Crashes Into KSP Trooper Conducting Traffic Stop

  • 0
Semi Trucks Totals KSP Cruiser
Ella Shemwell

Over the weekend, a semi crashed into a KSP cruiser in Daviess County.

"Those traffic stops, you never know what could happen and that's dealing with violators and everyone else on the roadways. "If you look at the magnitude of the side swipe, it could've been a lot worse," Trooper Corey King

Trooper King says the officer was conducting a traffic stop on US 60 in Daviess County, and was struck by a semi while he was still in the car.

According to King, these situations happen far to often, in the recent ice storm two cruisers were hit and damaged 8 hours apart.

That's why officials are reminding everyone of the Move Over Law. "It's common courtesy to move for everyone. If they have a broke down stalled vehicle, or a flat tire, it is just common courtesy to move over. However if that vehicle is an emergency vehicle it is a law to move over if you can,"

If drivers have the opportunity to switch lanes, and fail to do so causing an accident, that is a violation.

According to the National EOY (End of Year) Law Enforcement Officer 2021 Fatalities Report, 58 officers died due to traffic related causes while working along our nations roadways. The number is up 38% from 2020.

Thankfully, this Trooper was not injured.

