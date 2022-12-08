Seminar brings awareness to sexual predators and the dangers of social media

Thursday evening Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King joined forces with the Owensboro High school Youth Service Center to further inform parents about the dangers of social media and the power it holds.
"I would argue that social media and the ability to communicate with child predators is huge and we see this not only right here in Owensboro and Daviess County but surrounding counties as well as neighboring states," said Trooper King.
The seminar started off with an introduction and shifted to a video presentation showing ways and tactics sexual predators use to lure victims in.
"Most of the apps is where communication is essentially sent multiple times in a day to people that they don't even know," said Trooper King.
King also spoke on topics such as bullying and sexting and the consequences of those actions.
According to the presentation, there are 500,000 predators online prowling for children.
A concern Trooper King wants parents and children to be aware of.
This annual seminar provided ways to avoid coming in contact with a predator and possibly save a life.