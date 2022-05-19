Senate votes to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid package

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 248 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA VANDERBURGH IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HOPKINSVILLE, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.