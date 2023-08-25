 Skip to main content
Senior Helpers Evansville hosts Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Senior Helpers Evansville hosts car wash fundraiser
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Senior Helpers of Evansville held a fundraiser to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association. 

The Home Health Care Service held a car wash at G.D Ritzy's on Friday.

"It's very important for community action for the Alzheimer's association because its not talked about very much and people don't know much about it, and so people get into situations where they have families members that get dementia and they don't know what to do or where to go," says Client Services Director, Katie Barnett

Senior Helpers of Evansville specializes in providing services for the local aging community including non-medical, in-home care. 

