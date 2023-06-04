Serious violent felon arrested after police find gun during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A serious violent felon is behind bars after police say they found a gun during a traffic stop.
Authorities say they initiated a traffic stop on a maroon Mazda for an expired registration near Illinois and Lafayette Avenue on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
According to the affidavit, the driver, Marquelle Smith, quickly exited the vehicle and brought paperwork to officers. Smith told authorities the car belonged to him, and he was getting the registration switched over. When officers told Smith the registration had expired, he said he was waiting for the tags to be mailed.
According to authorities, Smith would not tell officers if he had any weapons on him. Officers say when trying to pat down Smith for weapons, he did not follow commands and walked away. Another officer arrived on the scene to help detain Smith.
According to the affidavit, officers could not find any form of insurance of financial responsibility.
The affidavit shows that officers found a handgun under the driver seat during inventory on the car.
Authorities say Smith's passenger, Tyrez Brown, told officers he had a firearm under his seat. Authorities say the gun was reported stolen out of Vanderburgh County.
According to the affidavit, Smith was taken to the hospital for shoulder pain and needed an X-Ray. Officers say they were told a bag with a brown sand-like substance and a bag with an orange pressed pill were on the floor and were not there before Smith went inside the room. Officers say the substance was heroin.
According to officers, Smith had a felony conviction for trafficking drugs, and Brown had a felony charge for aggravated burglary.
Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics, and resisting law enforcement. He is being held on a $4,000 bond.
Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of stolen property. He has since been released on a $1,000 bond.