Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Serious violent felon arrested after police find gun during traffic stop

  • 0
Marquelle Smith (L), Tyrez Brown (R)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A serious violent felon is behind bars after police say they found a gun during a traffic stop.

Authorities say they initiated a traffic stop on a maroon Mazda for an expired registration near Illinois and Lafayette Avenue on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

According to the affidavit, the driver, Marquelle Smith, quickly exited the vehicle and brought paperwork to officers. Smith told authorities the car belonged to him, and he was getting the registration switched over. When officers told Smith the registration had expired, he said he was waiting for the tags to be mailed.

According to authorities, Smith would not tell officers if he had any weapons on him. Officers say when trying to pat down Smith for weapons, he did not follow commands and walked away. Another officer arrived on the scene to help detain Smith.

According to the affidavit, officers could not find any form of insurance of financial responsibility.

The affidavit shows that officers found a handgun under the driver seat during inventory on the car.

Authorities say Smith's passenger, Tyrez Brown, told officers he had a firearm under his seat. Authorities say the gun was reported stolen out of Vanderburgh County.

According to the affidavit, Smith was taken to the hospital for shoulder pain and needed an X-Ray. Officers say they were told a bag with a brown sand-like substance and a bag with an orange pressed pill were on the floor and were not there before Smith went inside the room. Officers say the substance was heroin.

According to officers, Smith had a felony conviction for trafficking drugs, and Brown had a felony charge for aggravated burglary.

Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics, and resisting law enforcement. He is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of stolen property. He has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

