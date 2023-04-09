Serious violent felon arrested after throwing gun into yard where kids were playing, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces several charges after police say he threw a loaded handgun into a backyard where children were playing.
Authorities said officers were dispatched to Sweetser Avenue and Edson Avenue on April 2 around 5:45 p.m. for shots fired.
Authorities say witnesses reported that a man fired a gunshot in the air while standing at the corner of Edson Avenue and Sweetser Avenue.
Authorities say when officers arrived, they saw Arties Brown holding a handgun. Brown walked away when officers told him to show them his hands and then ran off.
According to authorities, an officer saw children playing in the backyard and told the homeowners the children should go inside due to the incident. The homeowner told the officer that his juvenile son found a gun in their backyard.
Authorities say evidence showed Brown threw the firearm in the yard.
From witness statements, officers found and arrested Brown in the 2200 block of Margybeth Avenue, according to authorities.
Police say Brown is considered a serious violent felon.
Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement.
He is being held on no bond.