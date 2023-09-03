Serious violent felon behind bars after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A serious violent felon is behind bars after a traffic stop on Sunday morning.
According to the affidavit, officers initiated a traffic stop on Shawn Ross on South Dexter Avenue for not having his tail lights on.
Officers say the vehicle smelled like marijuana, and Ross gave them consent to search the car.
According to the affidavit, Ross had a loaded gun inside his pocket.
Officers say Ross is a serious violent felon and is legally not allowed to have a gun.
Inside the car, officers say they found another loaded gun, marijuana, and a glass pipe.
Ross was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on no bond.