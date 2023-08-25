Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance to host Summer’s End Block Party

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance will host a Summer’s End Block Party next month.
Neighbors are encouraged to attend the event which will include food, representatives from the Owensboro Police and Fire Departments, inflatables, games, balloon twister, face painting, giveaways, and more.
The event sponsor, Owensboro Health, will provide free health screenings and information.
The Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance spans from East Parrish Avenue to Burlew Boulevard, between Breckenridge Street and the east city limits including Trinity Hills, Heartlands, The Brooks, Estes, and Rolling Heights.
The celebration takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 7th at Chautauqua Park.