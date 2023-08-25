 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance to host Summer’s End Block Party

El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance will host a Summer’s End Block Party next month. 

Neighbors are encouraged to attend the event which will include food, representatives from the Owensboro Police and Fire Departments, inflatables, games, balloon twister, face painting, giveaways, and more.

The event sponsor, Owensboro Health, will provide free health screenings and information. 

The Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance spans from East Parrish Avenue to Burlew Boulevard, between Breckenridge Street and the east city limits including Trinity Hills, Heartlands, The Brooks, Estes, and Rolling Heights.

The celebration takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 7th at Chautauqua Park.

