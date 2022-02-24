Seven-Vehicle Crash Closes Western Kentucky Parkway at Muhlenberg-Ohio County Line

A multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of travel on the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Muhlenberg County-Ohio County line on Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash involved seven vehicles total, including four semi-trucks. KYTC says there was oil and diesel fuel spread along an extended portion of the road.
The crash happened on Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the bridge above the Green River.
After several hours spent by crews working to clear the scene of the crash, KYTC said that all lanes of travel had reopened to traffic.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.