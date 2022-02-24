 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Seven-Vehicle Crash Closes Western Kentucky Parkway at Muhlenberg-Ohio County Line

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash Closes Western Kentucky Parkway at Muhlenberg County Ohio County Line

A multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of travel on the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Muhlenberg County-Ohio County line on Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash involved seven vehicles total, including four semi-trucks. KYTC says there was oil and diesel fuel spread along an extended portion of the road.

The crash happened on Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the bridge above the Green River.

After several hours spent by crews working to clear the scene of the crash, KYTC said that all lanes of travel had reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Feb 24 crash closes western Kentucky parkway

Crash at the Green River bridge closes Western Kentucky Parkway in both directions at the Ohio County-Muhlenberg County line (Google Maps)

