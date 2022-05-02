Several cars were reported vandalized with spray paint in Evansville

Evansville Police responded to five separate reports of spray paint found on cars over the weekend.
In each account of vandalism that occurred, the victim had parked their car on the street at night, woke up, and found their car vandalized with spray paint.
For one woman on S Morton Avenue, it was her sister’s car that was targeted.
“Someone had spray painted the car and I go, ‘No!’ He took a picture of it, came back in and showed it to me, and they had sprayed like some letters on there,” the homeowner tells 44News.
The culprits had spray painted the letters “FBGM” in red spray paint on their white car.
The homeowner says they’re lucky that they were able to get the paint off before it caused serious damage.
“It could’ve been very costly. Not to them, but to my sister, it could’ve been very costly,” she says. “It's kids not having anything to do. I don't understand why they do this. Unless they're hanging around to see the reactions of people. Why do it?”
That same day at a house on W Virginia Street, a man discovered a long stripe of what appeared to be white spray paint along the passenger side of his gray truck.
He noticed the vandalism when he got home Saturday morning from a trip to Wal-Mart. He tells 44News that he’s unsure whether it happened in the parking lot or at his home. However, he had parked his car on the street the night before.
With some elbow grease and a costly trip to the store, he too was able to wipe the car clean.
In another instance, this time on Ravenswood Drive, a victim noticed pink spray paint on their passenger car. In this case, the victim had a camera facing where their vehicle had been parked all night.
In the video, police say you see a small car with 3-4 people inside. They say it stops in front of the victim’s house before the passenger jumps out and spray paints the car.
Unfortunately, the victim didn’t recognize any of the culprits or the car they were driving.
At least two other reports were filed with police on S Linwood Avenue and Bayard Park Drive in Evansville.
Police say nobody has been arrested for the vandalism, but each victim was given a case number and reports were filed.