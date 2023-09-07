Several counties in Western Kentucky are in need of poll workers for this year's election

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) - Election day is approaching quickly, only two months away, and our counties in Western Kentucky are urgently trying to find poll workers.
Daviess County Clerk, Leslie McCarty, says “Oh gosh, without them we wouldn’t have an election.”
Daviess County is searching for 30 poll workers from both parties to help on November 11th, offering to pay $25 for training and $175 the day of the election.
In Henderson County they need volunteers as well. Election officials are offering paid training and $130 on election day as a stipend. Madisonville has an incentive of $25 for training and $150 on election day. It is required to attend one training class.
There are three different positions you can work. One is the clerk, who checks in the voters. the judge, who helps turn on the scanner for the ballots, and the sheriff who makes sure the election runs well and on time.
In order to be eligible to be a poll worker you must have these certain qualifications such as being 18 years or older, a registered voter, and have not changed parties within the last year.
The deadline to turn in your application to be a poll worker in Daviess County will be on October 1st. If you are wanting more information, visit https://www.daviessky.org/elections/
Interested in becoming a poll worker in Henderson County? Visit http://hendersonky.us/424/Election-Workers.