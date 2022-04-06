Several Illinois Communities Benefit From Equipment Upgrade Grant

Several Illinois fire departments in the Tri-State are getting grants that will allow those departments to upgrade equipment.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced the winners who will receive their piece of about $2.5 million that is being dispersed to more than 100 fire departments and EMS agencies across the state.
The program was created to give grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
This program aims to help those departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment.
"The Small Equipment Grant Program is one of the best investments the Fire Marshal's Office can offer. It gives a financial incentive to many small fire departments, that struggle with the costs of all the needed equipment each fire department is required to have so they may operate safely," Carrier Mills Mayor Tracy Felty said.
Here are the Tri-State Illinois communities that will receive a portion of the grant money.
Gallatin:
Shawneetown Fire Department- $26,000
Village of Omaha Fire Department- $24,293.52
Saline:
Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department- $26,000
Wabash:
Mt. Carmel Fire Department- $25,160.01
Wayne:
Wayne Fire Protection District #1- $21,628.93
White:
Village of Crossville- $15,300