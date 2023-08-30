Several law enforcement agencies and US Marshals surround Posey County home in hours-long standoff

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News has learned of an ongoing situation involving a wanted suspect and several law enforcement agencies now engaged in an hours-long standoff.
Police say the suspect is 30-year-old Brian Gardner. Law enforcement has been trying to serve an active felony warrant on Gardner for much of the afternoon.
According to Posey County sheriff Tom Latham, law enforcement officers have been on the scene since about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office and US Marshals Service are among the agencies surrounding the home where it is believed the suspect is inside and refusing to come out.
A stretch of state road 66 is now closed for precautionary measures in the Parker Settlement area of Posey County.