Several musicals to debut in Owensboro; tickets now on sale

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Calling all musical theater lovers.
Several shows are coming to Owensboro in the next few months.
Encore Musicals officials say tickets are on sale for the performance of "Daddy Long Legs."
The show is described as a heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor.
The show will debut at Third Baptist Church on the following dates:
Friday, October 20th at 7 p.m
Saturday, October 21st at 1 p.m.
Sunday, October 22nd at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Meanwhile, Southern Star presents "Little Women the Musical" will debut Saturday, February 3rd at the RiverPark Center.
Tickets can be found here.