Several musicals to debut in Owensboro; tickets now on sale

  • Updated
Megan DiVenti

Several shows are coming to Owensboro in the next few months.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Calling all musical theater lovers. 

Encore Musicals officials say tickets are on sale for the performance of "Daddy Long Legs." 

The show is described as a heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor. 

The show will debut at Third Baptist Church on the following dates:

Friday, October 20th at 7 p.m

Saturday, October 21st at 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 22nd at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here. 

Meanwhile, Southern Star presents "Little Women the Musical" will debut Saturday, February 3rd at the RiverPark Center. 

Tickets can be found here. 

