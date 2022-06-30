 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Several new laws go into effect in Indiana on Friday

Several new laws are set to take effect across Indiana starting on Friday, July 1.

The most widely discussed of the new laws taking effect in the state include those surrounding abortion, rape, guns, and transgender eligibility in athletics.

A few of the new laws going into effect on Friday include:

House Bill 1296 - Repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.

House Bill 1079 - Provides that a person commits rape if the person engages in sexual activity with another person and the person disregards the other person's attempts to refuse the person's acts.

House Bill 1041 - Requires schools and athletic associations to designate an athletic team or sport as male, female, or mixed, and allows or disallows students to participate based on "student's biological sex at birth in accordance with the student's genetics and reproductive biology."

House Bill 1013 - State fossil. Designates the mastodon as the official state fossil of Indiana.

House Bill 1217 - Makes it a Level 6 felony if a person knowingly or intentionally coerces a pregnant woman into having an abortion.

Senate Bill 382 - Tax Rate for closed system vape cartridges are reduced from 25% to 15% of the wholesale price.

Even after the new laws go into effect, several other topics will be up for discussion in Indiana.

On July 25, lawmakers will attend a special session, where they're expected to address abortion laws following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade.

They also plan on discussing the governor's plan to distribute extra $225 refunds to residents around the state.

