Several new laws go into effect in Indiana on Friday

Several new laws are set to take effect across Indiana starting on Friday, July 1.
The most widely discussed of the new laws taking effect in the state include those surrounding abortion, rape, guns, and transgender eligibility in athletics.
A few of the new laws going into effect on Friday include:
House Bill 1296 - Repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.
House Bill 1079 - Provides that a person commits rape if the person engages in sexual activity with another person and the person disregards the other person's attempts to refuse the person's acts.
House Bill 1041 - Requires schools and athletic associations to designate an athletic team or sport as male, female, or mixed, and allows or disallows students to participate based on "student's biological sex at birth in accordance with the student's genetics and reproductive biology."
House Bill 1013 - State fossil. Designates the mastodon as the official state fossil of Indiana.
House Bill 1217 - Makes it a Level 6 felony if a person knowingly or intentionally coerces a pregnant woman into having an abortion.
Senate Bill 382 - Tax Rate for closed system vape cartridges are reduced from 25% to 15% of the wholesale price.
Even after the new laws go into effect, several other topics will be up for discussion in Indiana.
On July 25, lawmakers will attend a special session, where they're expected to address abortion laws following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade.
They also plan on discussing the governor's plan to distribute extra $225 refunds to residents around the state.