Several Western Kentucky counties reporting new COVID-19 cases are on the rise

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Several Western Kentucky counties reporting new COVID-19 cases are on the rise

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID

According to the health departments that oversee the Tri-State's western Kentucky communities, COVID-19 cases are up slightly this week compared to the last two weeks.

Muhlenberg County reports 61 newly confirmed cases in its most recent weekly report. The county reported 57 cases for the previous week, ending June 6, 2022.

Four people are currently hospitalized in Muhlenberg County due to COVID-19 complications.

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is reporting 287 confirmed cases of the virus during the last week. 

That is a daily average of 41 cases during that timeframe.

Here are the numbers:

Daviess County 130

Hancock County 9

Henderson County 72

McLean County 10

Ohio County 30

Union County and Webster County both had 18.

There were no COVID-19 deaths to report.

