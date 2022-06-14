Several Western Kentucky counties reporting new COVID-19 cases are on the rise

According to the health departments that oversee the Tri-State's western Kentucky communities, COVID-19 cases are up slightly this week compared to the last two weeks.
Muhlenberg County reports 61 newly confirmed cases in its most recent weekly report. The county reported 57 cases for the previous week, ending June 6, 2022.
Four people are currently hospitalized in Muhlenberg County due to COVID-19 complications.
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is reporting 287 confirmed cases of the virus during the last week.
That is a daily average of 41 cases during that timeframe.
Here are the numbers:
Daviess County 130
Hancock County 9
Henderson County 72
McLean County 10
Ohio County 30
Union County and Webster County both had 18.
There were no COVID-19 deaths to report.