Severe weather prompts several damage reports across Tri-State

44News has been working to confirm several reports of damage in the Tri-State in the wake of powerful storms that swept through the area Thursday.
There are reports out of White County, Illinois that damage was reported in Mt. Carmel at the high school.
Storm Team 44 says what appears to be a possible tornado that touched down at 9:32 p.m.
The storms caused major power outages in several of our Tri-State counties. According to online power outage reports, thousands are without power as of 11:00 pm Thursday.
We have crews heading to the areas impacted by these storms. This is a developing story.