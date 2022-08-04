Sexual assault occurs at Daviess County park

In Owensboro, a scary situation happening in the middle of day light at Panther Creek Park when a young woman was sexually assaulted.
Just after 10:30 am, deputy’s with the Daviess County Sheriff's Department received a disturbing call from a young woman who was walking alone on the Panther Creek nature trails.
“An older male came up, assaulted her, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her at gunpoint and taking away her phone which is all she had on her," Corporal Alex Coomes of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
And thanks to a vivid description by the victim and some help from Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff's office was able to apprehend a suspect quickly.
“A short time later, while I was still talking to her, the other deputy notified me that he was out with KSP on a traffic stop, on HWY-81, quite a ways south, just north of highway-1207 with that matching vehicle description, and they had a male detained," said Coomes.
The suspect arrested was 48-year-old, Christopher Gerlach, who was immediately taken into custody to the Daviess County Detention Center and faced two felony charges of first degree robbery and first degree sexual assault.
Coomes said thankfully, the young, female victim did not sustain any serious injuries during this scary incident.