Sheila Spurling is this week's Hometown Hero

With her mom as her role model, Sheila Spurling has been a nurse for 42 years.
"My mother was a nurse, my sister is a nurse, my two brothers married nurses, so you have to be a nurse to be in this family," says Sheila Spurling, Registered Nurse.
Since 1999, she's been serving Ascension St. Vincent.
"It was just something I always felt I needed to do," says Spurling. "I wanted to give back to the patient. I wanted to care for the patient."
Spurling is now the Clinical Coordinator at the Infusion Center, but she's done it all.
"I've done emergency room nursing, I was the lead nurse for Thunder on the Ohio for several years, when I transferred over here we did other things with the patients," says Spurling.
Just recently Spurling received the Nursing Legacy Award.
"It was truly an honor. I was at a loss," says Spurling. "Even my family kept it from me, they knew about it."
This comes at a time Ascension St. Vincent is celebrating their 150th Anniversary.
The award was created to honor a nurse who has been in the profession for at least 30 years, dedicating at least 20 to St. Vincent.
"The hospital has allowed me to do so many of these things that makes me feel honored to say I' an employee," says Spurling.
To Spurling it's a group effort, but for her coworkers and patients, having a person like Spurling makes the job easier.
"I felt that I was able to show I do care, not only the people I work with, but the doctors, they do see that here is somebody that truly cares for our patients," says Spurling. "Wants to go that extra mile, do everything they can."