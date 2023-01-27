Shelter's welcome more guest as White Flag is issued

Shelters throughout the Tri-State are opening their doors to even more people as temperatures continue to drop throughout Thursday night.
"Our staff there in the evening times, they are full away getting bed sheets and pillows ready and getting that sign in station ready," said Kyle Gorman the Executive action administration at Evansville Rescue Mission.
According to Gorman, once the temperatures hit below 35 degrees the white flag is issued.
"That just means that we've set aside beds so you don't have to be a program participant and you don't have to be someone who is involved in our emergency services," said Gorman. "You are just coming in for that night to get out of the bitter cold."
With this in effect, shelters like the Evansville Rescue Mission and United Care Services see an increase in people needing their services as they're almost packed to full capacity.
"We lose so many people in the winter time across the country who you know can't get warm and so it is vital for us to be able to open our space and be able to you know save lives by getting them off the streets." said Gorman.