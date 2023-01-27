 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson
in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois,
including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western
Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Shelters welcome more guests as White Flag is issued

  Updated
  • 0
Shelters welcome more guests as White Flag is issued

Shelters throughout the Tri-State are opening their doors to even more people as temperatures continue to drop throughout Thursday night. 

"Our staff there in the evening times, they are full away getting bed sheets and pillows ready and getting that sign in station ready," said Kyle Gorman the Executive action administration at Evansville Rescue Mission. 

According to Gorman, once the temperatures hit below 35 degrees the white flag is issued.

"That just means that we've set aside beds so you don't have to be a program participant and you don't have to be someone who is involved in our emergency services," said Gorman. "You are just coming in for that night to get out of the bitter cold."

With this in effect, shelters like the Evansville Rescue Mission and United Care Services see an increase in people needing their services as they're almost packed to full capacity.

"We lose so many people in the winter time across the country who you know can't get warm and so it is vital for us to be able to open our space and be able to you know save lives by getting them off the streets." said Gorman. 

