Sheriff Dave Wedding retires; spent 42 years with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

After 42 years of service with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Dave Wedding is retiring. Thursday was his last day as Sheriff.
44News sat down with Sheriff Wedding today ahead of his retirement. He spoke fondly about his 42 years with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, and what he has in store for his future
Hired in 1981 as a civilian jailer, he has worked his way through the ranks of the sheriff's office. He was elected sheriff in 2014.
"42 years ago I was walking into the Vanderburgh County Jail as a 21 year old kid, not knowing if I was even going to continue a career with the sheriff's office. I was just offered a job while I was waiting to try to become an Evansville firefighter." said Sheriff Wedding.
Dave was awarded the 2019 Indiana Sheriff of the Year Award.
He has overseen the VCSO through many memorable moments, including the nationwide manhunt of Casey and Vicky White.
He is proud of the role he played in building a new training facility for his deputies in 2017, using no tax payer dollars.
Wedding worked hard outside of Vanderburgh County to bring more awareness to jail overcrowding, substance abuse, and mental health issues.
He explained, "When I started working at the Vanderburgh County Jail in 1981, we had approximately 170 inmates. In the past couple years, its not unusual for us to have over 800 inmates. Now people when you think about that, those are mind boggling numbers."
Sheriff-Elect Noah Robinson will take over on January 1st. According to Sheriff Wedding, the transition has been smooth. He has complete confidence the sheriff's office is in good hands.
"Its been a good journey for me. I wish the very best to Sheriff-Elect Robinson, and I think he and his team will do a very good job of taking care of the citizens of Vanderburgh County."
Sheriff Wedding has stated that a career in politics could be in his future.
"I would like to dabble in politics. I would like to do some work in Indianapolis and part of my work would be fighting for southern Indiana in the future so that they do have a strong voice, especially law enforcement."
Sheriff Wedding's 42 years of service to the department, make him the longest tenured employee in the history of the VCSO.
We want to wish Sheriff Wedding nothing but the best on all of his future endeavors.