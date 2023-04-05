Sheriff discusses mental health resources available for deputies

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Recent studies show that law enforcement report significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety, and post traumatic stress disorder than the general population.
44News spoke to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder about the mental health resources they offer their deputies and other team members.
Sheriff Wilder said that they hold peer groups to allow anyone to discuss situations they encounter, no matter how great or how small the incident.
"We definitely have an open door, and I think that what is nice with the peer group, is that it is not your supervisor coming and asking 'are you ok' and you feel like you have to answer 'I am fine" he explained.
Sheriff Wilder says he would still like to further expand resources for his deputies beyond what they currently offer.
"Currently, I'm in developments with our commissioners about developing some EAP's, where they would have access to counseling so many times a year as part of their benefits."
44News also spoke to Deputy Ashton Wilmes, who says that she has seen law enforcement make leaps and bounds as far as addressing mental health in the line of duty.
"Talking about mental health is much easier now, and if you need help, people are going to give you help, at least in this department, whereas there was not a peer support team, or anybody talking about mental health. It was more like, 'Well that's just part of the job and something we have to deal with" explained Deputy Wilmes.
"We are normal people, dealing in normal ways, with not normal situations." she continued.
Warrick County Sheriff's Office says that as their office continues to grow in size, they will continue to examine and expand the mental health resources that they provide their deputies and other team members.