Sheriff equips deputies with 'communication boards' in Daviess County, Indiana

Deputies in Daviess County, Indiana, are being supplied with a new communication tool to serve the county's citizens with.
Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison announced Wednesday that he was equipping his deputies with new "communication boards," which they can use to communicate with individuals who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or other disabilities, or mental health issues.
The sheriff says that in receiving the new communication boards, all deputies also received a training video on how to use the tools.
Sheriff Allison says that the communication boards were made possible thanks to a grant from the Autism Society of America and private donations.
Anyone looking to find more information/inquire about the communication boards can visit the Autism Society of Indiana's website at autismsocietyofindiana.org.