Sheriff: one dead, one injured as shooting Investigation continues in Vanderburgh County

44News has learned of a major law enforcement presence at least one location in Vanderburgh County.
We have confirmed with deputies on scene that at least one person has been found dead. Preliminary reports indicate that victim was shot. Another person who was shot was taken to the hospital.
According to dispatchers, the 911 call for a medical service run around 5:00 Monday evening at a home on Cypress Dale.
There is crime scene tape surrounding the home. Few details are being made available right now but we have a crew at the scene working to learn new information.