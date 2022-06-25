Sheriff: Owensboro man wanted for hit-and-run with ambulance

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT... The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties, Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike. This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Saturday night. An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce Ozone emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 pm * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.