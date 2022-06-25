Sheriff: Owensboro man wanted for hit-and-run with ambulance

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they're searching for an Owensboro man who fled from the scene of a crash involving an ambulance.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that it was asking for the public's help find 38-year-old Jesse King of Owensboro after he was involved in a hit-and-run with an ambulance.
The sheriff's office says King also has four active warrants for his arrest.
DCSO officials say they've been able to contact King over the phone but that he refuses to turn himself in.
Anyone with information on King's location should call Deputy Gould at the sheriff's office, or submit an anonymous tip through crime stoppers.