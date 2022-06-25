 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Sheriff: Owensboro man wanted for hit-and-run with ambulance

  Updated
  • 0
Jesse King, 38, of Owensboro (Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they're searching for an Owensboro man who fled from the scene of a crash involving an ambulance.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that it was asking for the public's help find 38-year-old Jesse King of Owensboro after he was involved in a hit-and-run with an ambulance.

The sheriff's office says King also has four active warrants for his arrest.

DCSO officials say they've been able to contact King over the phone but that he refuses to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on King's location should call Deputy Gould at the sheriff's office, or submit an anonymous tip through crime stoppers.

