Sheriff's deputies ramping up efforts to nab red light runners

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a stretch of roadway that has become all too familiar to Gibson County law enforcement.
And now, the sheriff's office is concentrating its efforts on that infamous area.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is going to be focusing enforcement efforts in the area of US 41 from County Road 100 North to Interstate 64.
Deputies will be on the lookout for drivers who ignore the automated traffic signals along that portion of the roadway.
The deputies are expected to be be out in that area between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday September 1.
The goal of this enforcement effort is to save lives and reduce crashes.