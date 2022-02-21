Sheriff's Office: Driver Tries to Ditch Drugs During Pursuit in McLean County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.2
feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sheriff's Office: Driver Tries to Ditch Drugs During Pursuit in McLean County

  • Updated
  • 0
Items seized during Sunday's pursuit in McLean County via sheriff's office

Items seized during Sunday's pursuit in McLean County (McLean County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in McLean County, Kentucky on Sunday after authorities say he led them on a pursuit and tried to throw drugs out his window.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office says the incident started on Sunday when two deputies were conducting surveillance while on patrol in the city of Livermore. 

The sheriff's office says the deputies saw a suspicious truck that had no muffler.

When the deputies tried to pull the truck over, the sheriff's office says it took off at a high rate of speed, even jumping curbs in an attempt to get away. 

The pursuit was put on pause when the sheriff's office says one deputy got two flat tires from running over an unknown object, but when the other deputy found the truck a few miles away in the city of Island, the sheriff's office says the pursuit began again.

According to MCSO, the driver tried to throw two baggies out of the window during the pursuit, which turned out to contain marijuana and methamphetamine.

The pursuit finally came to an end on Highway 85 near Sacramento, where the sheriff's office says the suspect's vehicle turned into a field before hitting one of the deputy's patrol vehicles.

The sheriff's office says the driver was identified as Hunter Baggarly. He was arrested on charges of speeding, reckless driving, fleeing police, drug trafficking, and more.

Hunter Baggarly via McLean Co Sheriff Office

Hunter Baggarly (McLean Co Sheriff's Office photo)

In total, the sheriff's office says more than eight grams of meth, around five grams of marijuana, and more than $400 cash was seized in the investigation.

Tags

