Sheriff's Office: Driver Tries to Ditch Drugs During Pursuit in McLean County

A man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in McLean County, Kentucky on Sunday after authorities say he led them on a pursuit and tried to throw drugs out his window.
The McLean County Sheriff's Office says the incident started on Sunday when two deputies were conducting surveillance while on patrol in the city of Livermore.
The sheriff's office says the deputies saw a suspicious truck that had no muffler.
When the deputies tried to pull the truck over, the sheriff's office says it took off at a high rate of speed, even jumping curbs in an attempt to get away.
The pursuit was put on pause when the sheriff's office says one deputy got two flat tires from running over an unknown object, but when the other deputy found the truck a few miles away in the city of Island, the sheriff's office says the pursuit began again.
According to MCSO, the driver tried to throw two baggies out of the window during the pursuit, which turned out to contain marijuana and methamphetamine.
The pursuit finally came to an end on Highway 85 near Sacramento, where the sheriff's office says the suspect's vehicle turned into a field before hitting one of the deputy's patrol vehicles.
The sheriff's office says the driver was identified as Hunter Baggarly. He was arrested on charges of speeding, reckless driving, fleeing police, drug trafficking, and more.
In total, the sheriff's office says more than eight grams of meth, around five grams of marijuana, and more than $400 cash was seized in the investigation.