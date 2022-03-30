Sheriff's Office Issues Warning After String of Fuel Thefts in Union County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 79 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID            PERRY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD,
MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL,
MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.
All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be
especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary
precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sheriff's Office Issues Warning After String of Fuel Thefts in Union County

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Union County, Kentucky, has issued a warning to community members after several recent fuel thefts in the area.

The sheriff's office sent out the alert with a focus on farmers, construction companies, and anyone owning or operating heavy equipment.

"Attention Farmers, Construction Companies, anyone owning/operating heavy equipment. We are (unfortunately and not surprisingly) receiving reports of stolen fuel," the sheriff's office said Wednesday. "The latest was an entire fuel wagon."

While the sheriff's office is hard at work to solve the theft cases and bring justice to the victims, it's still a good idea to take all possible steps to minimize your chances of being targeted. "It isn’t always practical to pull your wagon back to the shop but it may be time to weigh the pros and cons of doing so," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with more information on the thefts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office immediately.

