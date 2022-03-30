Sheriff's Office Issues Warning After String of Fuel Thefts in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Union County, Kentucky, has issued a warning to community members after several recent fuel thefts in the area.
The sheriff's office sent out the alert with a focus on farmers, construction companies, and anyone owning or operating heavy equipment.
"Attention Farmers, Construction Companies, anyone owning/operating heavy equipment. We are (unfortunately and not surprisingly) receiving reports of stolen fuel," the sheriff's office said Wednesday. "The latest was an entire fuel wagon."
While the sheriff's office is hard at work to solve the theft cases and bring justice to the victims, it's still a good idea to take all possible steps to minimize your chances of being targeted. "It isn’t always practical to pull your wagon back to the shop but it may be time to weigh the pros and cons of doing so," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with more information on the thefts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office immediately.