Sheriff's Office Looking for Newburgh Man After Friday Night Stabbing

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a man in connection to a stabbing that happened on Friday night.
According to WCSO, 31-year-old Corey James Fingers of Newburgh, Indiana, is wanted on felony charges of Aggravated Battery and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon in connection to the stabbing.
The sheriff's office says the stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of some apartments at 10240 Canal Street in Newburgh.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was taken to the hospital by a witness and had to have surgery for his injuries.
The sheriff's office describes Fingers as a black male who's 5' 11'' tall, weighing around 170 pounds. They say he has short black hair and brown eyes, and described his build as thin.
Anyone with information on Fingers' whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 812-897-6180.