Shining a light on Tri-State jailers during National Correctional Officer Week as shortages persist

When we think of county law enforcement, a sheriff or deputy typically comes to mind.
But what about the men and women who don't patrol the streets? What about those who, instead, patrol the cellblock?
The first week in May is National Correctional Officer Week, recognizing the work jailers undertake each day, so 44News spoke with one Tri-State corrections officer about what the job is all about.
"Mostly my job consists of monitoring inmates, ensuring that our doors are secure, everybody is where they're supposed to be, we have the people that we're supposed to have," said Evan Hargrave, a civilian jailer with the Warrick County Sheriff's Office.
Hargrave has been a correctional officer for eight years now.
From booking suspected criminals to responding to medical emergencies, it can be a whirlwind of a job.
"You've got to be able to switch gears from one thing to another relatively quickly to be able to deal with all the ins and outs that happen over the course of a day," Hargrave said.
Recently, his responsibility is one fewer are eager to take on.
Prisons and jails nationwide are facing staffing shortages, much of the loss brought on by the pandemic, and many facilities are still feeling struggling to bounce back.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told 44News Tuesday that his jail runs fully staffed with an excess of 100 correctional officers. Right now, it's about 20 jailers short.
Hargrave's team felt that strain not too long ago, but they've since been able to fill the gap.
"We were understaffed and had to pull lot of extra duty in order to cover the times that needed to be covered," he said. "I do feel lucky that we're back to being fully staffed."
For the Warrick County jail division, that means 20 guards overseeing a maximum of 120 inmates. It's a pretty manageable ratio, but still, some days Hargrave said it can be very stressful.
He said it's not a for everyone, but it's a necessary role to ensure he does his part to serve and protect his community.
"It takes a certain kind of personality to be able to do this job without it wearing you down," Hargrave said. "It's nice to feel like I'm involved in helping to keep the county safe."