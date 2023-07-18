Shooting investigation underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home on Jeannette Avenue on the city's southeast side.
According to dispatchers, the call for shots fired came in around 3:27 p.m.
According to an Evansville police Sargent, the son of the person who lives there was "shooting at the house and attempting to drive into the home."
Investigators say when EPD officers arrived on scene, no one admitted to hearing shots fired. But officers found a shell casing on scene.
Police also say the son attempted to use a tow truck to back into the home but was stopped.
44News has learned an arrest was made but that person's identity has not yet been released.