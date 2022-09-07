Shooting threats circulate around tri-state high schools

Apollo High School officials along with multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible threat made to the school.
Wednesday evening, text messages began circulating around students attending both Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY and Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, IN.
The person sending the text initially asks if the student attends Apollo High School or Mount Vernon High School and they follow up with a message saying they plan to shoot up the schools on Thursday Sept. 8.
Ultimately giving them a warning and urging them not to show up to class.
With this threat circulating around social media, it caught the attention of many students and their parents along with administrators with both the Daviess County Public School and Mount Vernon Community School Corporation.
Prompting them to release a statement to students and parents stating local law enforcement, U.S. Marshals Service and The Department of Homeland Security have been notified and are investigating the threat.
Wednesday evening both schools released additional information to parents stating that classes will still operate as normal on Thursday.
They will have heavy police presence at the building to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
They encourage parents and families to talk to their children about the consequences of making threats of this nature and the importance of immediately reporting any threat or issue of concern to the police or a trusted adult.
DCPS said law enforcement agencies will continue to work throughout the night to gather more information.
When they do find the person responsible for this threat they plan to pursue legal charges to the fullest extent.
Stay with us on air and online we'll bring you the latest updates on this investigation.