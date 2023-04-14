 Skip to main content
Showing some love; Community One preparing to make a difference with 'Love Your Neighbor Day'

  • Updated
  • 0

Love Your Neighbor Day is right around the corner. This year's event is focused on the Tepe Park neighborhood. It's coming up on Saturday April 22, 2023.

 

It starts at 9 am and will run until about 1 pm. There will be refreshments and food available for the volunteers.

 

 

It's a day dedicated to helping neighbors improve the neighborhoods they live in. 

 

Organizers say they are looking for volunteers who can work on various projects, including housing restoration and outdoor projects in the park and around the Tepe neighborhood.

 

Those who are interested in learning more about Love Your Neighbor Day, you can send an email to Andi Miles or call (812) 213-4208 for questions or more information.

