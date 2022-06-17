Shriners Fest set to return to downtown Evansville

Shriners Fest is coming back to downtown Evansville this month.
It is scheduled for June 24 and 25 at Walnut and Riverside Drive in the Hadi Shriner's parking lot.
The event was called off the last two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, there will be live music and food trucks among other activities.
According to a social media post, the food Trucks include: Fire and Smoke, Lets Get Fried, Kona Ice of Evansville, JB's Barnyard, The Gathering Place, Crazy Daisy, Lessing Blue Lodge, T&T Barbecue, Riverwalk by Acropolis - Food Truck, and Phillips Concessions.
Bike night is Friday and there will also be a car show Saturday morning at 9:00.
Half-pot tickets will be on sale on site for those two days. The drawing will happen July 10th.