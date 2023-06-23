Shrinersfest returns to the downtown riverfront with an Opening Ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —The city’s favorite summer festival returns to the downtown riverfront for some family fun and entertainment.
The annual Hadi Shrinersfest got underway in downtown Evansville this morning with an opening ceremony.
44News spoke with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, on the fun the festival brings for everyone, “Festivals are fun and summertime is fun. Summertime is about festivals. It’s nice to come to the riverfront to celebrate, to eat good food, and maybe have a cold drink or two. It’s just fun to get the community together and say, hey, we’re blessed to have this great Riverfront."
The event will take place along Riverside Drive on Friday and Saturday.
Live music, food, an LST-325 re-enactment, a beer garden, and more are all on the schedule.
Organizers encourage you to bring things like folding chairs and blankets to make for a more comfortable time.
The event will also include the drawing for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot on Saturday, which had a total pot of over $150,000 as of this Morning.
44News spoke with one of the Hadi Shriners spokesman, Dale Thomas, on what he think the half-pot money will rise to, “We still have 24 hours or so to sell. I think it will hit 200,000 pretty easily so somebody’s gonna go home with a chunk of change tomorrow night.”
But you can also put your wallets away because admission to the festival is free.
Remember, ticket sales end at 6 P.M. Saturday Night.
A winning ticket will be drawn at ShrinersFest Saturday 8 PM, sending one lucky player home with half of the total pot.